Man suffers head injury and has phone stolen in Ipswich robbery

The incident happened after the man left Bar Twenty One in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Police have launched an appeal after a man suffered a head injury and had his phone stolen in Ipswich.

The incident happened overnight between Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

The man left Bar Twenty One in St Nicholas Street at about 9pm on the Saturday.

From there, it is believed he headed towards the Cattle Market to collect a taxi.

The man was later stopped by a woman driving an Audi Q3 in Foxhall Road.

The woman stopped to assist him and gave him a lift home.

It is believed he had previously been struck on the head before his phone was stolen.

Officers are hoping to speak to the driver as they believe she may be a witness to the incident.

The driver in question, or anyone with any information regarding the robbery, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/55596/22.