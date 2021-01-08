News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man suffers stab wounds during alleged assault

Michael Steward

Published: 2:08 PM January 8, 2021   
Police in Ipswich have arrested a teenage male on drug related offences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A 31-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man sustained two stab wounds in Ipswich, police have confirmed. 

Police were called at 8.55pm on Thursday, January 7 to reports that a man had been assaulted in Crocus Close, Ipswich. 

When officers arrived, they found that a man  - aged in his 40s - had sustained two stab wounds during an alleged altercation inside a flat. 

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not life-threatening, police said. 

At 9.35pm, officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he currently remains for questioning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “This was an isolated incident within the address and the victim and suspect are known to each other."

Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID on 101, quoting reference 1135/21.

