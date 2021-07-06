News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Trial date set for London man accused of supplying drugs

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 AM July 6, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Jah-Mal Ohene-Darko, 26, of Shoot-up Hill, London, appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 26-year-old man accused of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin will take place later this year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a video link on Monday (July 5) was Jah-Mal Ohene-Darko, 26, of Shoot-up Hill, London.

He pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between March 14 this year and June 5.

His trial will take place in a warned list commencing November 29.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ambulance worker downloaded vile images of child sexual abuse

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Fans at Isaacs celebrate Harry Kane's first half goal against Ukraine

Football | Video

Watch: England fans go wild as Three Lions progress to Euro 2020 semi-final

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Shotley man Casper de Boer has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme

Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Home Office figures show 584 people were receiving Section 95 support in Redbridge at the end of Jun

Drug dealer living in Ipswich wins appeal against deportation

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon