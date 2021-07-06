Trial date set for London man accused of supplying drugs

Published: 7:30 AM July 6, 2021

Jah-Mal Ohene-Darko, 26, of Shoot-up Hill, London, appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court.

The trial of a 26-year-old man accused of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin will take place later this year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a video link on Monday (July 5) was Jah-Mal Ohene-Darko, 26, of Shoot-up Hill, London.

He pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between March 14 this year and June 5.

His trial will take place in a warned list commencing November 29.