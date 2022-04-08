Man found with cocaine in Ipswich to face trial

Rakepi was stopped by police in Civic Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Google Streetview

The trial of a 28-year-old man who was found in possession of cocaine when he was stopped by police in Ipswich will take place in June.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (April 8) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Veli Rakepi, of no fixed address

He pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply on February 8 this year but admitted two offences of possessing a fake Greek identity document and driving licence and driving while disqualified in Civic Drive, Ipswich, on the same date.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

Rakepi’s trial will take in a two week warned list commencing June 20.