Man charged over Shackleton Road incident is remanded in custody

Michael Steward

Published: 3:08 PM March 14, 2022
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for suspected attempted murder on Shackleton Road, in Ipswich. 

The incident allegedly took place in Shackleton Road - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man has been remanded in custody after being accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in the town at the weekend. 

Ryan Creasey, 21, of Reynolds Road, Ipswich, has been charged with five offences following an alleged incident on the Nacton estate early on Sunday morning. 

Police were called shortly after 4.15am following reports a man had assaulted a woman outside an address in Shackleton Road. 

Another woman was then injured as a vehicle left the scene, it is alleged.

An ambulance was called and both women, one aged in her teens and the other in her 40s, were taken to hospital having sustained injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Creasey was arrested and subsequently charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. 

Creasey, who wore a green jumper, dark trousers and a face mask in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Monday, entered no plea to all charges read to him. 

Creasey was remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of his plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on April 11.

