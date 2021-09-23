Man facing jail over A12 knife drama

Published: 4:57 PM September 23, 2021

An Ipswich man who caused the A12 at Martlesham to be closed after he was seen with a knife has been warned he could be jailed.

Adjourning sentence on 53-year-old Michael Underwood for a pre-sentence report, Judge Emma Peters said the offence crossed the custody threshold and the only issue was whether it would be an immediate sentence or if it could be suspended.

Underwood, of Harebell Road, Ipswich, who was appearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( September 23) on his 53rd birthday, admitted having a knife on the A12 at Martlesham on July 21 this year.

Oliver Haswell, for Underwood said his client had been intent on doing himself injury on the day in question and hadn’t brandished the knife or threatened a police officer at the scene of the incident.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until the week commencing November 22 for a pre-sentence report and to allow the defence to produce medical evidence.