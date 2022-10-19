Man who stood on ex-partner's neck jailed for nearly three years

A former Ipswich man who stood with one foot on his former partner’s neck while she was in bed causing her to fear that she would pass out has been jailed for 34 months.

Mark Thompson, formerly of Nacton Road, Ipswich, had been standing on the woman’s bed shouting at her when he put his foot on her neck, restricting her breathing, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He eventually took his leg away and told her she deserved it, said Richard Potts, prosecuting.

The court heard that Thompson had visited his former partner’s Ipswich home in April to complain about something he’d seen on Facebook.

While he was at her house he had pushed her in the chest causing her to fall over and scratch her neck on a chair.

Thompson, 61, of Croyland, Edmonton had denied offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault on his former partner but was found guilty by magistrates after a trial.

The court heard that those convictions placed him in breach of a 16 month suspended prison sentence imposed by Ipswich Crown Court in January this year for assault causing actual bodily.

In addition to being jailed Thompson was banned from contacting his former partner for five years.