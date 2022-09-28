Owner's plea after 'distress' seeing dogs kill cat

Ruby, who died after being attacked by two dogs in Martlesham - Credit: Contributed

The owner of a cat attacked and killed by two dogs as it was lying in its garden has issued a plea to other pet owners to try to avoid further tragedy.

Ruby, 11, was attacked in her front garden in Carlford Close, in Martlesham, on Tuesday, August 23.

The incident was reported to the police who launched an investigation appealing for information including a description of the dog's owner.

In an update, a police spokesman said: "All reasonable enquiries have been conducted and exhausted with no new leads established - the case will be filed pending any new information that identifies a suspect."

Ruby's owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said that she "worries a lot about cat and small dog owners".

The Martlesham resident remembers every moment of the day when Ruby was attacked.

She said: “While Ruby was sleeping outside due to the quite hot weather, I heard my neighbour calling to somebody to control his dog.

“I looked out the window and I could see Ruby being attacked by two dogs. She tried to fight them off.

“I went downstairs and saw a man walking off and his dog carrying my cat in its jaws. It was a horrible, horrible thing to see.

“I found Ruby left on the side of a road. "Unfortunately, she died.”

The lady adopted Ruby two years ago from a rescue centre and said her "lovely companion" went through a lot before finally finding a loving home.

Ruby's owner said: “She was a really happy little cat and settled in very quickly.

“I will remember her as a very lovely companion. She was very independent, with a big personality.

“Ruby was my brave little girl.

"I feel very sad talking about her. It’s not only me, who misses her. All the local children loved her too.

“The house is not the same without her.”

The lady said that similar incidents can be avoided if dog owners, especially those with larger pets, keep them on leads and hold tight when they are passing next to gardens and doorways.

She said: “The distress of watching an animal attack another is not something you can easily unsee.

“Dog owners should be very careful and mindful of their dogs to avoid tragedies like this.”

