Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Disqualified drink-driver caught on Suffolk road without front tyre

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:19 AM June 21, 2022
A vehicle was stopped after it was caught without a wheel

A vehicle was stopped after it was caught without a wheel - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver has been arrested for drink driving on a Suffolk road after they were seen driving without a front tyre. 

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, June 21, in Martlesham near Ipswich.

In a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the force said the white Fiat was stopped for "obvious reasons".

After being stopped, the driver was arrested for drink-driving, driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

The car was seized by police.


Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Martlesham News

