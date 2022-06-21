Disqualified drink-driver caught on Suffolk road without front tyre

A vehicle was stopped after it was caught without a wheel - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver has been arrested for drink driving on a Suffolk road after they were seen driving without a front tyre.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, June 21, in Martlesham near Ipswich.

In a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the force said the white Fiat was stopped for "obvious reasons".

After being stopped, the driver was arrested for drink-driving, driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

The car was seized by police.



