Disqualified drink-driver caught on Suffolk road without front tyre
Published: 8:19 AM June 21, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A driver has been arrested for drink driving on a Suffolk road after they were seen driving without a front tyre.
The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, June 21, in Martlesham near Ipswich.
In a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the force said the white Fiat was stopped for "obvious reasons".
After being stopped, the driver was arrested for drink-driving, driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.
The car was seized by police.