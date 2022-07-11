News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man accused of sending threatening emails tell courts he was stressed

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:03 PM July 11, 2022
Jelani Jones denies three offences of sending electronic communications with intent to cause distress. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A Martlesham man accused of sending emails in which he threatened that bricks would be thrown through a solicitor’s windows and to “beat racism” out of him has admitted sending the messages.

However, Jelani Jones claimed he’d sent them because he’d been suffering from extreme stress and post traumatic stress disorder and was a victim of the Windrush scandal and a government hostile environment policy.

It has been alleged that over the course of a year Jones sent a number of emails containing threats to people he had dealings with including a solicitor, a police officer and his mother, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

“The prosecution say it was his intention to cause these individuals distress or anxiety,” said James Onalaja, prosecuting.

Jones, 41, of Top Street, Martlesham has denied three offences of sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety, intimidating a witness in court proceedings by sending a threatening email and two offences of sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

He has chosen to represent himself during the trial.

Mr Onalaja said Jones sent a police officer emails in 2019 accusing him of being a racist and threatening to degrade him and his family.

He had also sent an email to a solicitor threatening that bricks would be thrown through “every single window of his home” and threatening to “beat racism out of him”.

The trial continues.

