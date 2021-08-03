News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man drove into ex-partner's parked car outside Gainsborough Labour and Social Club

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 7:30 AM August 3, 2021   
Gainsborough Labour and Social Club

Gainsborough Labour and Social Club - Credit: Google

An Ipswich man has been hit with a restraining order after deliberately driving into his ex-partner's parked car.

Maurice Pozo appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court last Friday, July 30, to be sentenced for causing £1,052 of criminal damage to his ex-partner's car.

The 55-year-old, of Rubens Road, Ipswich, drove his Ford Mondeo at the parked car, outside Gainsborough Labour and Social Club, on June 27 last year.

Pozo's car was identified on CCTV footage of the crash – which resulted in the other vehicle being written-off – and was later found damaged in the driveway of his home by police.

Pozo, who admitted the offence at an early hearing on June 9 this year, was handed a 12-month community order, with 20 days' rehabilitation activity and a 12-week overnight curfew between 7pm and 7am.

He was ordered to pay £245 in compensation and was made subject to a six-month restraining order.

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

