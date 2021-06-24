CCTV appeal after vandal shatters McDonald's door

Published: 8:21 AM June 24, 2021

Police say the person pictured in this CCTV image may be able to help with their investigation into the incident at McDonald's in Felixstowe, where a door was shattered - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

CCTV images have been released of a person police would like to speak to in connection with vandalism at a McDonald's.

A man tried to get the attention of staff at the fast food restaurant in Haven Exchange, Felixstowe at 12.20am on Monday, May 3.

He then banged on the glass several times and kicked a locked door, causing one side to shatter.

The man has been described as white, aged in his mid-30s, approximately 5ft 8in tall and of average build.

He had light brown hair, a receding hairline and a beard. He was wearing a black coat, black shoes and dark trousers.

He was spotted with another man, who is described as being aged in his late 20s to early 30s, of similar height and of a slim build.

The second man was wearing a blue backpack and red trainers.

Suffolk police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images, as officers believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise the man pictured in the CCTV - or who has any information about this incident - should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/22966/21.