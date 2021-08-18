News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Men arrested after £48k worth of cannabis found at Ipswich property

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:46 PM August 18, 2021   
Do you think defendants should have to declare their nationality in court?

Two men arrested and charged with drug offences after £48,000 worth of cannabis recovered - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Around six kilogrammes of suspected cannabis, with a street value of £48,000, has been recovered after two men were arrested. 

Officers from the Serious Crime Disruption Team - which works to disrupt serious and organised gangs whose criminal activity focuses on issues such as drug supply and robbery/burglary - along with officers from the Op Sentinel team conducted a warrant at a property on Pearson’s Way in the Copdock area on Monday, August 16.

Two men were arrested and taken to Marltesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A 39-year-old male was released under investigation pending further enquiries, while 56-year-old Robert Daly of Pearson’s Way was charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Daly appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 17 and was further remanded to next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on  a date to be confirmed.

A police spokesman appealed for anyone suspecting that drug dealing is taking place in their area or seeing anything suspicious or out of place to contact Suffolk police.

He said: "You don’t have to be certain, just concerned."

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich rapist who attacked woman at 18th birthday party jailed for 7 years
  2. 2 Emergency services attend incident on Waterfront after concerns for safety
  3. 3 Ipswich mum shortlisted for most beautiful vegan award
  1. 4 Beloved Ipswich teacher retires from the only school she has ever worked at
  2. 5 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
  3. 6 Fresh £5million bid to be made to solve Ipswich roundabout congestion
  4. 7 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
  5. 8 Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham
  6. 9 Police remain 'concerned' for missing man's welfare
  7. 10 Woman injured in Ravenswood estate incident remains in hospital

Call police on 101, or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to report anonymously


Suffolk Live
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance landed on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance landed on the green in Bonny Crescent on Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Man arrested and woman in hospital after air ambulance lands in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Brookes appeared before Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man jailed for looking after £100k of cocaine

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Dog mess found at Orwell Country Park

Environment News

Anger as dog mess bag found on beautiful River Orwell shores

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon