Pair deny 22 burglary offences at Suffolk farms and businesses

The trial of two men, including one from Ipswich, who have denied a string of burglaries and thefts from farms and rural businesses in Suffolk will take place next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (July 7) were James Mitchell, 35, of Woodland Way, Ipswich, and Luke Booth, 22, of Earl Shilton in Leicestershire.

Mitchell denied 22 charges - ten of burglary, eight of theft, attempted burglary, attempted theft and two of handling stolen goods.

Booth denied the same 22 offences and an offence of dangerous driving.

The offences include burglary at Boydland Farm, off London Road, Capel St Mary during which a trailer, a ride-on mower, a hand mower, a hedge trimmer and a leaf blower were stolen; burglary with intent to steal at Public Sewer Services at Green Farm, Great Finborough; burglary at A E White Surfacing Ltd, Green Farm, Great Finborough and stealing tools including a chainsaw; burglary at the Engine Room at Snape Maltings and stealing a utility vehicle.

The pair also deny burglary at Loose Hall Farm, Hitcham and stealing a quad bike; burglary with intent to steal at a farm in Vicarage Lane, Wherstead; burglary at Low Barn, Wood Road, Badingham and stealing a quad bike; burglary at Hadleigh Enterprise Park with intent to steal; burglary at Daltons Farmhouse, Plough Lane, Leavenheath, and stealing three strimmers, three chainsaws and six leaf blowers and burglary at a building at Akenham Hall Farm and stealing a Land Rover Discovery.

The offences also include theft of three motor cycles, a tipping trailer, a leaf blower, a wood chopper, a flat bed trailer, a quad bike and handling a stolen trailer and a Land Rover Discovery.

The alleged offences were committed between September and December 2021.

Their trial, which is expected to last seven days, will get underway on August 15 this year.

A further case management hearing will take place on July 27.