Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Two men spit at victim and demand money near Ipswich Waterfront

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:33 AM August 15, 2022
The incident happened at the junction of Pownall Road and Fore Hamlet

The incident happened at the junction of Pownall Road and Fore Hamlet - Credit: Google Maps

Two men spat at a victim and demanded money from them near Ipswich Waterfront.

The incident happened at 12.30pm last Friday near the junction of Pownall Road and Fore Hamlet.

According to Suffolk police, the victim did not hand over any money to the two men but was left in fear and distress.

One of the suspects is described as white, about 20 years old, of medium build with a short black beard and short dark hair and was wearing a white T-shirt.

The second suspect is also described as white, of a similar age and build, with a short dark beard and was wearing a white T-shirt, black hoodie and dark trousers.

Both men are said to have spoken with foreign accents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/51722/22.

