Police hunting two men with Suffolk links after cannabis farm discovered

Police are looking to speak to two men who have links to Suffolk in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory.

Vate Kolndreu, 29, and Bledi Shyti, 39, are wanted after the drugs farm was found in Loughton, south Essex, earlier this year.

Both are known to frequent Essex, Suffolk and the wider East of England area.

One man, 24-year-old Dionis Xhixha, has already been jailed for his role in the supply of drugs following the discovery of the factory.

Police found Xhixha hiding behind a shower curtain in the house in Algers Road on Friday, March 4 when officers from Essex Police's West and North Disruptor teams and Loughton CID executed a warrant.

Xhixha was sentenced to six months in jail when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, June 14, having previously admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis.

An order was also made for the forfeiture and destruction of 165 cannabis plants – which had a street value of up to £530,000 – together with associated growing equipment and drugs paraphernalia.

Detective Constable Adelisa Poric, of Loughton CID, says: "We have prevented a significant amount of cannabis from reaching the streets of Essex.

"The trade in illegal drugs, no matter which class they are in, is inextricably linked to violence, fear and misery for vulnerable people and it also affects whole communities.

"We still want to speak to Vate Kolndreu and Bledi Shyti in connection with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows anything about them, to contact us."