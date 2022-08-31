Ipswich man denies attempting to rape teenager

Michael Hill has denied offences of sexual assault and attempted rape dating back to September 2019. - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to rape a teenager has denied the allegations.

Michael Hill told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that at the time of the alleged offences in 2019 he had been overweight and suffered from sleep apnea which resulted in him stopping breathing in his sleep.

He said at the time of the alleged offences he had trouble putting his shoes on and wouldn’t have been able to move the alleged victim from the floor to a sofa.

He said he had no previous convictions for any sexual offences and had never been accused of any sexual offences.

Cross-examined by prosecution counsel Richard Potts, Hill claimed the alleged victim, who was 16, had kissed him and he denied that he had “felt her up”.

Hill, 37, of Dalton Road, Ipswich, has denied offences of sexual assault and attempted rape dating back to September 2019.

Giving evidence Hill’s mother said her son had been “a shadow of his former self” since the allegations had been made against him.

The jury is expected to retire to consist its verdicts on Wednesday ( August 31).