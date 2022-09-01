News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man accused of attempted rape unanimously cleared by jury

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:20 PM September 1, 2022
A charge of burglary against Chantelle Kerry, from St Francis Court, Ipswich, has been dropped

Michael Hill was found not guilty and cleared by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

﻿A 37-year-old Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to rape a teenager has been unanimously cleared by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( September 1) was Michael Hill of Dalton Road, Ipswich, who had denied offences of attempted rape and sexual assault dating back to September 2019.

Giving evidence during his trial Hill said that at the time of the alleged offences he had been overweight and suffered from sleep apnea which resulted in him stopping breathing in his sleep.

He said at the time he had trouble putting his shoes on and wouldn’t have been able to move the alleged victim from the floor to a sofa.

He said he no previous convictions for any sexual offences and had never been accused of any sexual offences.

Cross-examined by prosecution counsel Richard  Potts, Hill claimed the alleged victim, who was 16,  had kissed him and he denied that he had  “felt her up”.

Giving evidence Hill’s mother said her son had been “a shadow of his former self” since the allegations had been made against him.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Thomas Wolsey was named after Ipswich's famous 16th century statesman and Catholic bishop

Pubs

5 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A cat was killed after being attacked by a dog near Ipswich 

Suffolk Live News

Cat killed after being attacked by dog

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A busy Ipswich road will be closed while essential roadworks are carried out

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich road to be closed for essenital works

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon