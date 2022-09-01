Man accused of attempted rape unanimously cleared by jury

Michael Hill was found not guilty and cleared by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

﻿A 37-year-old Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to rape a teenager has been unanimously cleared by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( September 1) was Michael Hill of Dalton Road, Ipswich, who had denied offences of attempted rape and sexual assault dating back to September 2019.

Giving evidence during his trial Hill said that at the time of the alleged offences he had been overweight and suffered from sleep apnea which resulted in him stopping breathing in his sleep.

He said at the time he had trouble putting his shoes on and wouldn’t have been able to move the alleged victim from the floor to a sofa.

He said he no previous convictions for any sexual offences and had never been accused of any sexual offences.

Cross-examined by prosecution counsel Richard Potts, Hill claimed the alleged victim, who was 16, had kissed him and he denied that he had “felt her up”.

Giving evidence Hill’s mother said her son had been “a shadow of his former self” since the allegations had been made against him.