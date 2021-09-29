News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man jailed after string of 17 offences

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:05 PM September 29, 2021   
Ipswich man Stephen Cooper has appeared in court charged with indecent exposure. Picture: SARAH LUC

Michael Taylor, from Ipswich, has been jailed after a car was raided in Rosehill Road (file photo) - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man who stole a wallet and driving licence after smashing a car window has been jailed.

Michael Taylor, of Packard Avenue, was arrested last Friday in connection with a string of offences that happened in Ipswich between August and September this year.

These included the raid of a vehicle parked in Rosehill Road on the night of September 12, where a wallet, cash, bank cards and a driving licence were taken.

Taylor, 40, was charged with six counts of theft from a motor vehicle, seven counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of attempted fraud by false representation, one count of criminal damage and one count of theft from a shop.

He appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Saturday, where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

You may also want to watch:

Taylor was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.

Most Read

  1. 1 Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich
  2. 2 Teenager jailed for 'worst example of dangerous driving'
  3. 3 Plans submitted to demolish historic swimming pool
  1. 4 'Great fun' – Ipswich shipbuilder walks red carpet for new James Bond film
  2. 5 Pussycat Doll on a mission to get Suffolk children dancing after lockdown
  3. 6 'Repulsive' child rapist's sentence cut by almost three years on appeal
  4. 7 Cinnabon chain coming to A14 service station
  5. 8 Lorry crash closes part of A14 overnight
  6. 9 Mum's plea after 'traumatic' experience of contraceptive coil fitting
  7. 10 Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Officers from Suffolk police have found cannabis growing by the side of the A14 near Ipswich

A14

Police find cannabis growing by the side of A14

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Former Teachers who lived in Ipswich have left £2 million to charities Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obituary

'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Pastor Tom Scrivens at the newly opened Hope Centre Church.

Church brings a new Hope to former Ipswich Odeon cinema

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The wallet was stolen from the Aldi supermarket in Meredith Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Police release CCTV after wallet stolen from Aldi store in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon