Ipswich man jailed after string of 17 offences

Published: 4:05 PM September 29, 2021

Michael Taylor, from Ipswich, has been jailed after a car was raided in Rosehill Road (file photo) - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man who stole a wallet and driving licence after smashing a car window has been jailed.

Michael Taylor, of Packard Avenue, was arrested last Friday in connection with a string of offences that happened in Ipswich between August and September this year.

These included the raid of a vehicle parked in Rosehill Road on the night of September 12, where a wallet, cash, bank cards and a driving licence were taken.

Taylor, 40, was charged with six counts of theft from a motor vehicle, seven counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of attempted fraud by false representation, one count of criminal damage and one count of theft from a shop.

He appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Saturday, where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Taylor was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.