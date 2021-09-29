Ipswich man jailed after string of 17 offences
An Ipswich man who stole a wallet and driving licence after smashing a car window has been jailed.
Michael Taylor, of Packard Avenue, was arrested last Friday in connection with a string of offences that happened in Ipswich between August and September this year.
These included the raid of a vehicle parked in Rosehill Road on the night of September 12, where a wallet, cash, bank cards and a driving licence were taken.
Taylor, 40, was charged with six counts of theft from a motor vehicle, seven counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of attempted fraud by false representation, one count of criminal damage and one count of theft from a shop.
He appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Saturday, where he pleaded guilty to the charges.
Taylor was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.
