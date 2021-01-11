Three cars vandalised in the same Ipswich street

Published: 4:04 PM January 11, 2021

Police are appealing for information after three cars were vandalised on the same Ipswich road in one night.

The criminal damage was done overnight in the Rushmere area.

All three incidents took place in Moffat Avenue overnight between Tuesday, January 5 into Wednesday, January 6.

First, the wing mirror of a Toyata Yaris was damaged and knocked off while the vehicle was parked outside a residential address.

There was then another report, in the same road, of a blue Toyota Yaris also having its wing mirror damaged on the same night.

A third incident on the same evening, in the same road, saw a Peugeot 107 wing mirror damaged.

Anyone who knows who was responsible or saw any suspicious activity in the area they should contact Ipswich police quoting the relevant crime number 37/861/21, 37/853/21, 37/898/2 respectively for each incident.

Call 101 or visit suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.



