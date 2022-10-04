News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man, 21, to stand trial after denying assaulting his girlfriend

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 PM October 4, 2022
Mohammed Semko, of Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to offences and will stand trial in the new year. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 21-year-old Ipswich man accused of assaulting his girlfriend on a ferry and in a hotel room is expected to take place in the new year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday ( October 4) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Mohammed Semko of Wicklow Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to two offences of assault by beating, four offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and one offence of intentional strangulation.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between March 11 and August 27 this year.

Two of the assaults are alleged to have been committed on a ferry and in a hotel.

Semko’s trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing January 30 and a pre-trial hearing will take place on January 6.

Judge Emma Peters remanded Semko in custody.

