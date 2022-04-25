Windows smashed and money stolen from parked cars in Ipswich

A vehicle had its windows smashed and money stolen from within in Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich. - Credit: Google Maps

Windows were smashed and money was stolen from two parked cars in Ipswich.

The first incident happened at about 6.30am on Sunday, April 24, after somebody smashed the front drivers window of a vehicle parked on a driveway on Cauldwell Hall Road.

Two small containers containing loose coins were stolen from the central console.

The second incident happened some time between 9pm on Saturday April 23 and 9.30am on Sunday, April 24.

A vehicle parked on a driveway on Woodbridge Road was broken into by someone smashing the nearside front window and removing loose change.

Police are asking for anyone who has any information about the thefts to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/24437/22 for the incident on Cauldwell Hall Road and 37/24444/22 for the Woodbridge Road incident.

