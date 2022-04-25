News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Windows smashed and money stolen from parked cars in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:58 PM April 25, 2022
A vehicle had its windows smashed and money stolen from within in Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich.

A vehicle had its windows smashed and money stolen from within in Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich. - Credit: Google Maps

Windows were smashed and money was stolen from two parked cars in Ipswich.

The first incident happened at about 6.30am on Sunday, April 24, after somebody smashed the front drivers window of a vehicle parked on a driveway on Cauldwell Hall Road.

Two small containers containing loose coins were stolen from the central console.

The second incident happened some time between 9pm on Saturday April 23 and 9.30am on Sunday, April 24.

A vehicle parked on a driveway on Woodbridge Road was broken into by someone smashing the nearside front window and removing loose change. 

Police are asking for anyone who has any information about the thefts to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/24437/22 for the incident on Cauldwell Hall Road and 37/24444/22 for the Woodbridge Road incident.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

