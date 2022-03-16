News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Uninsured moped seized after attempt to evade police in Felixstowe

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:34 PM March 16, 2022
Police have seized a moped after the driver attempted to evade police in Felixstowe

Police have seized a moped after the driver attempted to evade police in Felixstowe - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A moped rider who attempted to evade police in Felixstowe has had their vehicle seized.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police Team helped Felixstowe and Woodbridge Police stop the driver earlier today, March 16.

When stopped by police, the rider of the moped was found to have an expired CBT and no insurance.

The vehicle was seized and the rider was reported, officers said.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

