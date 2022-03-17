News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Moped stolen from car park near Ipswich Waterfront

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:28 AM March 17, 2022
Duke Street in Ipswich town centre where a moped was stolen earlier this week.

Duke Street in Ipswich town centre where a moped was stolen earlier this week. - Credit: Google Maps

A moped has been stolen from a car park near Ipswich Waterfront.

The blue Lexmoto LXR 125 moped, which has the registration EX70 HZB, was taken from a car park in Duke Street.

It was stolen at some time between 10pm on Tuesday  and 9am the following day.

Anyone who saw the moped being taken or has any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police quoting, crime reference number 37/15960/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

