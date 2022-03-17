Moped stolen from car park near Ipswich Waterfront

Duke Street in Ipswich town centre where a moped was stolen earlier this week. - Credit: Google Maps

A moped has been stolen from a car park near Ipswich Waterfront.

The blue Lexmoto LXR 125 moped, which has the registration EX70 HZB, was taken from a car park in Duke Street.

It was stolen at some time between 10pm on Tuesday and 9am the following day.

Anyone who saw the moped being taken or has any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police quoting, crime reference number 37/15960/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.