Motorbike seized after driver caught doing donuts in car park near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:30 PM May 1, 2022
A motorbike was seized after a driver was caught doing donuts in a car park near Ipswich

A motorbike was seized after a driver was caught doing donuts in a car park near Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A motorbike has been seized by police after a driver was caught doing donuts and wheelspins in a car park near Ipswich. 

Officers were called to reports of vehicle anti-social behaviour in a Martlesham car park last night.

In a tweet, Felixstowe and Woodbridge police said: "Response officers attended and a motorbike was seized under Sec 59 of Road Traffic Act for antisocial use including wheelspins and donuts.

"If you are aware of vehicle ASB in your area, please report it."

