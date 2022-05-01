Motorbike seized after driver caught doing donuts in car park near Ipswich

A motorbike was seized after a driver was caught doing donuts in a car park near Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A motorbike has been seized by police after a driver was caught doing donuts and wheelspins in a car park near Ipswich.

Officers were called to reports of vehicle anti-social behaviour in a Martlesham car park last night.

In a tweet, Felixstowe and Woodbridge police said: "Response officers attended and a motorbike was seized under Sec 59 of Road Traffic Act for antisocial use including wheelspins and donuts.

Late last night we had reports of vehicle ASB in car park at #Martlesham. Response officers attended and motorbike was seized under Sec 59 of Road Traffic Act for antisocial use inc wheelspins and donuts. If you are aware of vehicle ASB in your area, please report it. #1628 — Felixstowe & Woodbridge Police (@FelixWoodPolice) April 30, 2022

"If you are aware of vehicle ASB in your area, please report it."

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.