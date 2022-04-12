News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Motorcycle stolen from driveway in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:25 PM April 12, 2022
The bike was stolen from a driveway in Nacton Cresent, off Nacton Road

The bike was stolen from a driveway in Nacton Cresent, off Nacton Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A Lexmoto motorcycle was stolen from a driveway in Ipswich overnight. 

The incident happened in Nacton Crescent, off Nacton Road, in the southeast of the town, Suffolk police said.

It was taken at some point between 11.30pm on Monday and 6am the following day.

The Motorbike, a black Lexmoto 125 SK, has the registration number AY69WNF.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the location of the moped has been asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/21706/22.

