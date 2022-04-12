Motorcycle stolen from driveway in Ipswich

The bike was stolen from a driveway in Nacton Cresent, off Nacton Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A Lexmoto motorcycle was stolen from a driveway in Ipswich overnight.

The incident happened in Nacton Crescent, off Nacton Road, in the southeast of the town, Suffolk police said.

It was taken at some point between 11.30pm on Monday and 6am the following day.

The Motorbike, a black Lexmoto 125 SK, has the registration number AY69WNF.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the location of the moped has been asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/21706/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.







