Three people charged after Ipswich motorbike thefts

Published: 3:13 PM March 26, 2021

Two teenagers and a man have been charged with motorbike thefts in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three people have been charged in connection with a series of motorcycle thefts in Ipswich.

A man, a 16-year-old boy and a woman were detained at an Ipswich address on February 16 after a Honda motorcycle was allegedly stolen in January.

They were then taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where Michael Rzasa, of Norwich Road, was charged with five counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

A 16-year-old boy was also charged with four counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

They both appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 23 and are next due to appear at the same court on Tuesday, March 30. Rzesa, 23, was remanded in custody.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.

The woman was initially released under investigation pending further enquiries but was later given a caution in relation to the drug offence and will now face no further action in relation to the money laundering offence.

A 14-year-old teenage boy was also arrested on Tuesday, February 16, in connection with a separate theft of a motorcycle.

This was after a black motorcycle was stolen from the back of a house overnight between February 7 and 8 in Norwich Road.

The boy was taken into police custody for questioning and he was subsequently released on bail. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Two further motorcycles were also recovered and attempts will be made by Suffolk police to return them to their rightful owners.

A fourth arrest was made on Wednesday, February 17, after a motorcycle was stolen from an address in Henslow Road on Sunday, February 7.

A 16-year-old teenage boy was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle in relation to two separate incidents and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been charged with four counts of theft of a motor vehicle and was bailed when he appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on March 23. He is next due to appear on March 30.

The motorcycle was later located in an alleyway following the arrest.