Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Motorcyclist with 'poorly positioned L plate' arrested after drugs wipe

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:13 PM March 29, 2022
A motorcyclist who was stopped in Ipswich has tested positive for cannabis

A motorcyclist stopped in Ipswich has been arrested after testing positive for cannabis in their system. 

The Suffolk Police's Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped the rider on Tuesday afternoon in the town after it was spotted that they had a "poorly placed L plate". 

A drugs wipe was administered, which revealed that the rider had cannabis in their system. 

Suffolk police confirmed through the road team's Twitter the motorcyclist had been arrested. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

