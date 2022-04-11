Driver test positive for drugs after being pulled over for noisy exhaust

A motorist has been arrested in Ipswich town centre after testing positive for Cannabis - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A motorist pulled over for a noisy exhaust has been arrested after testing positive for drugs in Ipswich.

The incident happened on the evening of Sunday, April 10, in the town centre.

Officers from Suffolk police arrested the driver after carrying out a drugs swipe, which tested positive.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted about the incident, saying: "The Roads Casualty Reduction Team stopped a car with a noisy exhaust in Ipswich town centre this evening and arrested the driver after a positive drugs wipe.

"Don't drug drive."

