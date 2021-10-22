News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Carrera mountain bike stolen from Ipswich garden

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:28 PM October 22, 2021   
An orange Carrera mountain bike has been stolen from an Ipswich property 

An orange Carrera mountain bike has been stolen from an Ipswich property - Credit: Suffolk Police

A mountain bike has been stolen from a back garden in Ipswich.

The theft took place between Wednesday, October 6 and Thursday, October 7, in Dickens Road. 

Suffolk police described the bike as an orange and black Carrera mountain bike which was in the back garden of the property.

Anyone with information about this theft, or who has seen a bike matching this description, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting the crime reference number 56029/21.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emma Collingridge celebrating her beauty pageant win

Beauty

'An absolute honour' –Ipswich woman crowned Miss Universe Great Britain

Charlotte Moore

person
Police stock image. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk Live

Man pulled into car before being beaten and robbed in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Ancient House in Ipswich, which has been empty since Lakeland closed in January

Is a new tenant lined up for the Ancient House?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Catchey's fruit and veg stall on Ipswich market

Cornhill

Ipswich market moves as work starts on Botanist restaurant

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon