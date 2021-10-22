Carrera mountain bike stolen from Ipswich garden

Published: 4:28 PM October 22, 2021

An orange Carrera mountain bike has been stolen from an Ipswich property - Credit: Suffolk Police

A mountain bike has been stolen from a back garden in Ipswich.

The theft took place between Wednesday, October 6 and Thursday, October 7, in Dickens Road.

Suffolk police described the bike as an orange and black Carrera mountain bike which was in the back garden of the property.

Anyone with information about this theft, or who has seen a bike matching this description, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting the crime reference number 56029/21.