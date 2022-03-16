News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two mountain bikes and clothes stolen from Ipswich street

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:01 PM March 16, 2022
A collection of thefts have occurred on Bucklesham Road, in Ipswich

A collection of thefts have occurred on Bucklesham Road, in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Two mountain bikes and some items of clothing have been stolen from addresses Ipswich.

The two bikes, which were made by Trek, were stolen from a garage in Bucklesham Road sometime between 12pm on March 12, and 1pm on March 15. 

In addition, a number of clothes were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway attached to the road.

This incident is thought to have occurred between 4.15pm on Friday, March 11, and 10.30am on Saturday, March 12. 

Suffolk police are appealing for information about either of these incidents and would appreciate any witnesses contacting them citing crime reference number 37/15632/22 for the bikes and 37/14943/22 for the clothing. 

