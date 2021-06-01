MP's concern over A14 death-crash driver deportation appeal decision

Published: 11:30 AM June 1, 2021

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has responded to the decision of the Upper Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) to grant the appeal - Credit: Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has raised concerns over a decision to grant the deportation appeal of a failed asylum seeker whose dangerous driving killed another motorist on the A14.

The man, who was granted anonymity by an upper tribunal judge, was responsible for the death of a mum in a collision near Ipswich, while on bail for other offences.

He became automatically liable for deportation after serving a custodial sentence handed down at Ipswich Crown Court for causing death by dangerous driving.

The man had entered the UK using a tourist visa but overstayed after the Home Office refused his claim for asylum.

Mr Hunt said he was concerned about the circumstances surrounding the offence, adding: "I am not going to comment on whether the judge in this appeals case made the right decision whether or not to deport him according to the law. However, it does concern me that this is a man who was initially refused asylum 12 years before the crash while he was on bail over 79 counts of fraud."

The man had argued that deportation would result in a breach of his rights under article eight of European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The Upper Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) heard that his children were British citizens and entitled to remain in the country.

The public interest in deporting him weighed heavily in favour of the Home Office, said the judge, who acknowledged the "serious and devastating" consequences of the crime found little risk of re-offending, but added that the impact of deportation would be "bleak and grim" for the family, whose problems were exacerbated by poor health issues and dependency.

Mr Hunt said he believed a lot of weight ought also have been given to how bleak and grim it must have been for the family of the woman killed in the collision.

He added: "I believe, and have always reiterated, that we should take a hard line on illegal immigration, including on the various loopholes that are used by lawyers to clog up the system and stop people from being deported by the Home Office when they should be."