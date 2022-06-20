Cars have windows smashed during spate of thefts in Ipswich

Two vehicles were targeted by thieves in Westholme Road - Credit: Google Maps

Multiple cars were targeted during a spate of crimes in Ipswich over the weekend.

Between 5pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday, a vehicle parked in Westholme Road was broken into after it was left unlocked.

A wallet containing bank cards was stolen.

A second incident happened in the same road between 6pm on Saturday and 6.50am on Sunday when the the driver's front window of a vehicle was smashed, but nothing was taken from inside.

A car parked in Lancaster Road had the front passenger window smashed and entry was gained to the glove box, with loyalty cards and loose change stolen from inside.

The incident happened between 6.30pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday.

In Fulham Way, the drivers side window of a car parked in a car park at the rear of a home was smashed at about 2am on Saturday, with loose change taken from inside.

A car parked in a layby in Tanners View had a side window smashed at about 2.20am on Saturday and loose change was taken from inside after an unknown person was seen near the vehicle.

In Yeoman Close, a vehicle was broken into after a front window was smashed and a wallet was stolen from inside.

This happened between 10pm on Saturday and 9.30am on Sunday.

Anyone who has any information about these crimes should contact Suffolk police, quoting the relevant crime reference number:

Westholme Road - 38112/22 and 38102/22

Lancaster Road - 37867/22

Fulham Way - 37894/22

Tanner's View 37898/22

Yeoman Close - 38124/22