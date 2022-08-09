News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Convicted murderer released on temporary license arrested in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:06 PM August 9, 2022
Adrian Patchett was released on temporary licence in Ipswich

Adrian Patchett was released on temporary licence in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

A convicted murderer who absconded from an east Suffolk prison has been arrested in Ipswich. 

Adrian Patchett, who is serving a life sentence for murder, was reported missing to police shortly after 5.35am on Sunday.

The 42-year-old had been released on temporary licence from Hollesley Bay prison to Ipswich, but failed to meet the conditions of his leave.

Patchett was arrested about 10pm on Monday, August 8 in the town. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police thanked the public for helping with their appeal.

