Convicted murderer released on temporary license arrested in Ipswich
Published: 1:06 PM August 9, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
A convicted murderer who absconded from an east Suffolk prison has been arrested in Ipswich.
Adrian Patchett, who is serving a life sentence for murder, was reported missing to police shortly after 5.35am on Sunday.
The 42-year-old had been released on temporary licence from Hollesley Bay prison to Ipswich, but failed to meet the conditions of his leave.
Patchett was arrested about 10pm on Monday, August 8 in the town.
A spokesman for Suffolk police thanked the public for helping with their appeal.