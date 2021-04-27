News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Investigations continue after woman found with stab wounds near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:03 AM April 27, 2021    Updated: 10:20 AM April 27, 2021
Police attend the scene of an attempted murder on Levington Road towards Nacton. A cordon remains i

Police attend the scene of an attempted murder on Levington Road towards Nacton. A cordon remains in place at the scene. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Investigations are continuing after a woman was found with stab wounds near Ipswich.

Police were called just after 8.40am on Monday, April 26 to reports a woman had been seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay.

The woman was then seen being driven away from the address.

At 11.20am, Suffolk police received reports that a woman had been found with stab wounds in the Nacton village area of Ipswich.

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries.

She remains in a stable condition.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He has since been transferred to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, where he will be interviewed by detectives today.

Most Read

  1. 1 Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton
  2. 2 Teenager who killed man outside Ipswich takeaway is jailed
  3. 3 Firefighters called to Ipswich solar panel fire
  1. 4 Long delays on A14 after lorry's fuel tank ruptured in crash
  2. 5 Driver suffers head injury in crash near Felixstowe seafront
  3. 6 Jewellery stolen in burglary near Ipswich
  4. 7 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
  5. 8 Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village
  6. 9 Major new depot could bring 180 jobs to Ipswich

Detective Inspector Tom Smith, from Norfolk police, said: "Our enquiries are continuing to establish the events leading up to the woman sustaining her injuries. However, we do believe those involved are known to each other.”

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire crews and police were called to a house fire in Hawke Road, Ipswich

Ipswich Live

Fire crews spend three hours tackling blaze overnight at Ipswich house

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews at the scene of the fire in Hawke Road, Ipswich

'It looked really bad' - neighbours describe house fire in Ipswich street

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Saturn Road incident

Ipswich street blocked after reports of petrol smell

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Drinkers raise their pints at The Woolpack in Ipswich Picture: Sonya Duncan

Pub-goers in Ipswich among country's biggest spenders after lockdown

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon