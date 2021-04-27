Investigations continue after woman found with stab wounds near Ipswich
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Investigations are continuing after a woman was found with stab wounds near Ipswich.
Police were called just after 8.40am on Monday, April 26 to reports a woman had been seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay.
The woman was then seen being driven away from the address.
At 11.20am, Suffolk police received reports that a woman had been found with stab wounds in the Nacton village area of Ipswich.
The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries.
She remains in a stable condition.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.
He has since been transferred to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, where he will be interviewed by detectives today.
Detective Inspector Tom Smith, from Norfolk police, said: "Our enquiries are continuing to establish the events leading up to the woman sustaining her injuries. However, we do believe those involved are known to each other.”