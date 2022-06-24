Man turned up naked on woman's doorstep after Euros Final

Paul Belcher will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court in September - Credit: GREGG BROWN

An Ipswich man who sent two women naked images of himself had earlier turned up naked at the front door of one of them, a court has heard.

Sixty-one-year-old Paul Belcher had sent one of the women a message during the Euros final last year that if England won he would turn up naked at her flat and she had thought he was joking, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When she later answered a knock at her door she found Belcher standing there naked and he told her: “I know we didn’t win but I'm here anyway.”

The woman was shocked and thought Belcher might be drunk and he had left after pulling up his shorts, the court heard.

On September 12 last year Belcher sent the woman a full body image of himself accompanied by a message saying he hoped she wasn’t offended.

Belcher had sent another woman a video of him masturbating, the court heard.

Belcher, of no fixed address, admitted two offences of sending grossly offensive messages and breach of a suspended prison sentence.

The court heard that in December 2020 he was given 21-month prison sentence suspended for two years for making indecent photographs of children, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Judge Emma Peters deferred sentence on Belcher for three months until September 16 after hearing he was homeless and was living on the streets of Ipswich.

She said she was unhappy about sending him to prison without knowing more about him and urged him to engage with the probation service during the period of deferment.

She warned Belcher she couldn’t guarantee he wouldn’t receive a prison sentence when he returned to court.

Robert Pollington, for Belcher, said his client had been at a low ebb at the time of the offences and had been drinking and using drugs.

He had known both the women he had sent the images to and had been trying to have a joke with them.

“He realises it wasn’t funny and he is ashamed and remorseful,” said Mr Pollington.

He said Belcher had currently been sober for two weeks and was trying to be a better person