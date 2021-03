Published: 12:45 PM March 23, 2021

The naked man was taken home after being found near Boss Hall, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Suffolk police say they assisted a naked man after he was spotted in Sproughton and Ipswich.

The man was seen walking naked along the river path near the Amazon warehouse just after 5.15pm on Monday.

He was located by officers around 20 mins later in the vicinity of Boss Hall Business Park and taken home for a welfare assessment.