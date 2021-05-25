Published: 1:11 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 2:32 PM May 25, 2021

Left to right, William Hutchinson, Daniel Tovey and Glynn Davis - who have all been jailed - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Three men have been jailed for a terrifying burglary in which they poured boiling water over their victim and threatened him at knifepoint - before pulling precious rings from his fingers.

The trio also forced the man, who is aged in his 60s and has disabilities, to hand over his bank card and PIN number, so they could withdraw a large sum of cash from a nearby cashpoint.

Daniel Tovey, Glynn Davis and William Hutchinson forced their way into the home in Neath Drive, Ipswich at 5.45am on Saturday, June 13, with police saying the victim was "subjected in his own home to aggressive verbal behaviour and threats of physical violence".

One stayed with the victim downstairs while the other two ransacked rooms upstairs, before stealing several items of jewellery - including two gold rings that had belonged to the victim’s late mother and wife.

"These were pulled from the victim’s fingers as he wore them and were of course of great sentimental value to him," said Det Con Leia Dowsing, from Suffolk police's Serious Crime Disruption Team.

She said the trio caused the victim "emotional distress", adding: "This was an extremely alarming and frightening experience for the victim who lives alone, is vulnerable and has disabilities."

However, police forensics teams found compelling evidence that showed all three defendants had been at the property - with footwear marks, fingerprints and DNA being found on the knife used to threaten the victim.

Extensive work on the trio's mobile phones also gave further strong evidence to indicate they were responsible.

They were arrested by officers on the same day and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. All three men were charged on June 14.

All three pleaded guilty to burglary at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, May 24.

Tovey, 36, of Marigold Avenue, Ipswich, was jailed for five years and five months, while David, 37, of Springhurst Close, Ipswich, and Hutchinson, 48, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, were both jailed for six years.

Thankfully, some of the stolen items were recovered - including the rings.

Det Con Dowsing added: "Through the courage of the victim, together with witnesses supporting the prosecution of this case, it assisted in securing the guilty pleas that were entered for this very unpleasant and serious incident.”