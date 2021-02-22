Jury set to retire to consider verdict in Needham Market attempted murder stabbing trial

Published: 6:30 PM February 22, 2021

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi - Credit: Archant

A jury has heard closing speeches in the trial of a teenager accused of repeatedly stabbing a woman at her Suffolk bungalow.

Raekwon Jemmison is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court for the attempted murder of Siobhan Phillips on October 19, 2019.

The 18-year-old, of Green Lane, Ilford, denies stabbing Miss Phillips, then aged 29, in Quinton Road, Needham Market.

She was found badly hurt, with 15 individual wounds, in the driveway of a neighbour's home at about 6am that morning.

Prosecutor Andrew Thompson previously told jurors that, when asked who was responsible at the scene, Miss Phillips whispered 'SK' to a police officer – initials by which Jemmison was known.

Jemmison then took the stand to deny stabbing Miss Phillips when she refused to let him sell drugs from her property – instead claiming he was forced into accepting responsibility.

The court heard that Jemmison had come to Suffolk at the age of 16 to set up a county line and sell drugs.

Jemmison told defence barrister Ryan Thompson that he was invited by Miss Phillips to sell drugs from her home, and claimed he left the bungalow and returned to London after she held a kitchen knife to his neck and beat him with a pillow.

Jemmison said he was later informed about the stabbing, and the early arrest of a man in his 50s, before being beaten up and threatened into "taking the rap".

On Monday, prosecutor Andrew Thompson told the jury: "We say that, when you consider the evidence, you will be sure he struck sufficient blows in a manner that suggests only one thing – that his intention was to kill Siobhan Phillips."

Mr Thompson said the prosecution "completely rejected" the argument that Jemmison was under pressure to take the rap.

"We say he is not only the only possible candidate as a suspect but that, when you put the pieces together, it's as plain as the nose on your face, he was responsible for causing those injuries."

In closing for the defence, Ryan Thompson highlighted differences between the initial account, a later recorded interview, and evidence given in court by Miss Phillips.

He said the discrepancies included details about the timing and circumstances, and three distinct explanations for any motive to the alleged attack.

"You will have to consider if she can be regarded as a credible witness when she told so many different accounts," he told jurors.

The jury is expected to retire tomorrow.