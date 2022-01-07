News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police release CCTV after tip jar stolen from Ipswich fish and chip shop

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:07 PM January 7, 2022
Police have released CCTV of a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Ipswich

Police have released CCTV of a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a break-in at a fish and chip shop in Ipswich.

The incident happened at about 3.45am on Tuesday December, 28 at Neptunes Fish and Chips in Tye Road, officers from Suffolk police said.

The Neptunes Fish and Chip shop is back open six months after a fire Picture: ARCHANT

Neptunes Fish and Chips in Tye Road, near Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Archant

Two men broke into the takeaway and stole a tip jar.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/73353/21.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

