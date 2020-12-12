News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man denies trying to steal phone and burgling Ipswich home

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:45 AM December 12, 2020   
Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

The trial of a man accused of an attempted robbery and a burglary in Ipswich will take place in February next year.

The attempted robbery allegedly took place on July 17 when a woman was approached by a man as she walked along Princes Street.

He had allegedly walked alongside her before trying to steal a phone out of her hand.

Police officers went to the area and 15 minutes later arrested a man in Elliott Street.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was also arrested on suspicion of burglary.

This was in connection with a break-in which happened on the same evening when a house in Alderman Road was entered and a handbag stolen.

Niall Horn, aged 33, of no fixed address, has pleaded not guilty to attempted robbery and burglary and his trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing February 15.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

