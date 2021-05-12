Woman threatened to expose lorry driver's sexual relationship

Published: 6:15 AM May 12, 2021

A Felixstowe woman who threatened to tell a lorry driver’s girlfriend that he had had sex with her if he didn’t pay her £3,000 has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Nichola Chatfield, 43, also threatened to tell the police that the sex hadn’t been consensual and had contacted a radio station alleging he was a rapist, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Chatfield, of Larkhill Way, Felixstowe, admitted sending a threatening electronic message with intent to cause alarm or anxiety in October 2019.

She was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and a three-month curfew.

She was also banned from contacting the victim for five years.

Sentencing her, Judge David Pugh said in addition to threatening to tell the victim’s partner about his infidelity if he didn’t pay her £3,000, she had also implied the sex hadn’t been consensual and that she would tell that to the police if he didn’t pay up.

Judge Pugh said she had also contacted a radio station alleging he was a rapist.

Emma Nash, prosecuting, said Chatfield and the victim met through Facebook and had travelled to Scotland on two occasions in 2019 and had sex.

Chatfield had subsequently sent him a message telling him to post £3,000 through her letterbox or she would tell his girlfriend about their relationship.

She also threatened to tell his family and work colleagues about his infidelity.

Simon Gladwell, for Chatfield, said she had mental health and drug issues.