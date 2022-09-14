Crown Court welcomes new circuit judge

A former teacher has been appointed as a new circuit judge for Ipswich Crown Court.

Nicola Talbot-Hadley was officially welcomed by the resident judge, Martyn Levett, in the presence of court staff and local members of the legal profession on her first day of sitting at the court on Tuesday ( September 13).

Judge Levett told the new judge that her appointment was essential in addressing the problem created by the number of vacancies due to the retirement of several local judges and the backlog of cases caused mainly by the pandemic.

“We need to remove Ipswich Crown Court from the spot-light headlines of delay, and you will be playing a part in the effective and efficient disposal of cases, the improvement of performance by reducing unnecessary delay, and improving case management to avoid the culture of adjournments,” said the judge.

He said the new judge, who is a former teacher, had experience as Counsel for the Environment Agency, an advisory lawyer for Government Legal Departments, a political consultant and experience working with the young and vulnerable.

Judge Talbot-Hadley was appointed as a Recorder hearing criminal cases on the South Eastern Circuit in January this year.