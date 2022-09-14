News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Crown Court welcomes new circuit judge

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:00 PM September 14, 2022
Nicola Talbot-Hadley was officially welcomed by the resident judge, Martyn Levett, at Ipswich Crown Court.

Nicola Talbot-Hadley was officially welcomed by the resident judge, Martyn Levett, at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Rachael Causton

A former teacher has been appointed as a new circuit judge for Ipswich Crown Court.

Nicola Talbot-Hadley was officially welcomed by the resident judge, Martyn Levett, in the presence of court staff and local members of the legal profession on her first day of sitting at the court on  Tuesday ( September 13).

Judge Levett told the new judge that her appointment was essential in addressing the problem created by the number of vacancies due to the retirement of several local judges and the backlog of cases caused mainly by the pandemic. 

“We need to remove Ipswich Crown Court from the spot-light headlines of delay, and you will be playing a part in the effective and efficient disposal of cases, the improvement of performance by reducing unnecessary delay, and improving case management to avoid the culture of adjournments,” said the judge.

He said the new judge, who is a former teacher, had experience as Counsel for the Environment Agency, an advisory lawyer for Government Legal Departments, a political consultant and experience working with the young and vulnerable.

Judge Talbot-Hadley was appointed as a Recorder hearing criminal cases on the South Eastern Circuit in January this year.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A new hair and beauty salon is opening in Kesgrave

New hair and beauty salon to open in Kesgrave

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
Crowds outside Ipswich Town Hall for the proclamation of King Charles III's reign

Suffolk Live News

Reign of King Charles III proclaimed in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen | Updated

Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lorraine Wood and bike escort

Community comes together to honour 'kind and gentle' Ipswich mother and nan

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon