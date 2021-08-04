Ipswich teenage boy arrested over stabbing

Published: 12:02 PM August 4, 2021

A boy from the Ipswich area is one of three teenagers who have been arrested over a stabbing in Norwich.

He has since been released on bail after another teenage boy was found with stab wounds near to the Wilko store in the St Stephens Street area, Norwich.

Norfolk Police were called on Saturday, July 31 to a group of youths fighting in the St Stephens Street area of the city at 6.05pm.

The boy who has minor stab wounds to his chest, side and arm was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment.

A teenage boy from the Long Stratton area was also arrested on Saturday, along with the Ipswich boy, and has also been released.

Another teenage boy, from the Hethersett area, was arrested today (Wednesday, August 4 ) and remains in police custody at the Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

If you have information please contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/55296/21 or reporting online at norfolk.police.uk/contact-us.