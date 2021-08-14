Man in hospital following assault near Norwich Road bridge
Published: 9:34 AM August 14, 2021 Updated: 9:45 AM August 14, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A man was taken to hospital following an assault in the Norwich Road area of Ipswich on Friday night.
The incident happened at about 10.15pm, according to Suffolk Constabulary.
A police cordon remained in place at the scene, close to the Ferodo bridge, this morning.
A man in his 30s was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment to injuries which police described as non life-threatening.
The nature and extent of the victim's injuries has yet to be confirmed.
It is understood that no weapons were involved in the incident.
Police have yet to make any arrests but said investigations were ongoing.
