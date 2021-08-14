News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man in hospital following assault near Norwich Road bridge

Tom Potter

Published: 9:34 AM August 14, 2021    Updated: 9:45 AM August 14, 2021
Ferodo bridge police cordon

A police cordon under the Ferodo bridge in Norwich Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A man was taken to hospital following an assault in the Norwich Road area of Ipswich on Friday night.

The incident happened at about 10.15pm, according to Suffolk Constabulary.

Dales Road police cordon

The cordon stretching to the corner of Dales Road - Credit: Archant

A police cordon remained in place at the scene, close to the Ferodo bridge, this morning.

A man in his 30s was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment to injuries which police described as non life-threatening.

The nature and extent of the victim's injuries has yet to be confirmed.

Norwich Road will have temporary lights for six weeks near the railway bridge. Picture: ARCHANT

The incident happened in the area of the Ferodo bridge in Norwich Road, Ipswich

It is understood that no weapons were involved in the incident.

Police have yet to make any arrests but said investigations were ongoing.

