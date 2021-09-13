News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police make arrest after series of attempted burglaries

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:24 PM September 13, 2021    Updated: 5:25 PM September 13, 2021
Almost all of the fines were handed out in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a number of attempted burglaries - Credit: Archant

Police investigating a series of attempted burglaries in Ipswich have arrested one person.

Officers are calling for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Whitton area of the town to come forward, after a number of attempted burglaries were reported to Suffolk police.

Police are investigating reports of attempted burglaries overnight from Saturday, September 11 to Sunday, September 12. 

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has dash cam or CCTV footage or doorbell footage of any strange behaviour in the area should contact Ipswich CID, quoting the crime reference 37/50259/21.

Investigating officers have already made one arrest and charge but are currently continuing with their enquiries. 

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe

World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Schoolgirl allegedly raped more than 20 times, court told

Jane Hunt

person
The Foxhall Road property is the most expensive home for sale in Ipswich

Housing | Gallery

Take a look inside the most expensive house for sale in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates defeating Greece's Maria Sakkari to reach the Women's Final

Suffolk Live

From Felixstowe to Flushing Meadows: Emma Raducanu's rise began in Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon