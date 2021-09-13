Police make arrest after series of attempted burglaries

Published: 5:24 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM September 13, 2021

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a number of attempted burglaries - Credit: Archant

Police investigating a series of attempted burglaries in Ipswich have arrested one person.

Officers are calling for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Whitton area of the town to come forward, after a number of attempted burglaries were reported to Suffolk police.

Police are investigating reports of attempted burglaries overnight from Saturday, September 11 to Sunday, September 12.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has dash cam or CCTV footage or doorbell footage of any strange behaviour in the area should contact Ipswich CID, quoting the crime reference 37/50259/21.

Investigating officers have already made one arrest and charge but are currently continuing with their enquiries.