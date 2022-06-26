News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Revealed: All the places crimes were reported in Ipswich in April

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:00 AM June 26, 2022
All the places crimes were reported in Ipswich during April - Credit: PA

Over 1,500 crimes were reported to Suffolk police in Ipswich in April, according to new data. 

The latest figures from data.police reveal the Ipswich wards and roads where crimes were reported. 

The crimes reported to Suffolk police included drug offences, shoplifting, violent and sexual offences, as well as anti-social behaviour. 

An interactive map below shows where all the crimes were reported in Ipswich during April. 

The wards with the highest number of crimes reported were Alexandra with 345 offences recorded and Gipping with 191 offences recorded. 

Both the Alexandra and Gipping wards also had the highest number of crimes reported in February this year as well. 

The most frequently reported crimes across Suffolk's county town were criminal damage and arson and public order offences. 

Castle Hill ward had the fewest crimes reported to Suffolk police in April with just 28. 

