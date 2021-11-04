News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Investigation launched after object thrown from A14 footbridge

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:03 PM November 4, 2021
A car window has been smashed after an object was dropped onto it while driving on the A14

A car window has been smashed after an object was dropped onto it while driving on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

A car window was smashed in a "very dangerous incident" after it was struck by an object thrown from a footbridge on the A14.

The incident occurred at around 5.20pm on Wednesday, November 3, on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Trimley St Martin.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An object was thrown or dropped from a footbridge over the road and struck a Volvo XC60 passing below, causing the rear window to smash.

"Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of this very dangerous incident."

Officers would like to hear from any potential witness who were in the area of the footbridge at the time of the incident.

You may also want to watch:

An appeal has been made to motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle who may have captured any footage that could be of assistance.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting reference: 61902/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Young woman spiked with needle during night out in Ipswich
  2. 2 Fiancée of alleged spiking victim brands incident 'disgusting'
  3. 3 Traffic problems as restoration of historic Ipswich house starts
  1. 4 'He transformed our lives' - Superheroes assemble in send off to Alexander
  2. 5 Pair avoid jail after being caught with drugs and knives near Ipswich bridge
  3. 6 London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Suffolk
  4. 7 Ipswich beauty supplier now open to public, not just trade
  5. 8 Two arrested as police continue assault investigation
  6. 9 Police concerned for missing 15-year-old boy
  7. 10 Three victims stabbed with needles and drinks spiked at nightclubs
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kesgrave shooting jacob talbot-lummis

Ipswich Crown Court

Teenager locked up for 24 years for shooting friend in Kesgrave

Jane Hunt

person
Jacob Talbot-Lummis

Ipswich Crown Court

Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time

Jane Hunt

person
Richard Rout and his mum Valerie Clift own land near the A14 at Copdock Interchange.

Copdock

'Disgraceful' - Highways chiefs attacked over handling of Copdock plans

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Residents of Benton Street in Hadleigh

Suffolk County Council

County Council 'don't care about our safety' say Benton Street residents

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon