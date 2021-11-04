Investigation launched after object thrown from A14 footbridge

A car window has been smashed after an object was dropped onto it while driving on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

A car window was smashed in a "very dangerous incident" after it was struck by an object thrown from a footbridge on the A14.

The incident occurred at around 5.20pm on Wednesday, November 3, on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Trimley St Martin.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An object was thrown or dropped from a footbridge over the road and struck a Volvo XC60 passing below, causing the rear window to smash.

"Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of this very dangerous incident."

Officers would like to hear from any potential witness who were in the area of the footbridge at the time of the incident.

An appeal has been made to motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle who may have captured any footage that could be of assistance.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting reference: 61902/21.