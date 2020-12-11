News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Arrest warrant issued for Kesgrave man accused of animal sex crimes

Tom Potter

Published: 1:35 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 2:10 PM December 11, 2020
Daniel Eacott appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Oliver Lown was due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 35-year-old man who failed to attend court to face a string of charges, including animal sex offences.

Oliver Lown, of Main Road, Kesgrave, was due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday morning to face a total of 12 charges.

Lown had been summonsed to court via postal requisition, charged with possession of 1,067 extreme pornographic images and 3,511 extreme pornographic videos, possession of 0.6 grammes of heroin, and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice, on or before April 4 last year.

He has also been charged with possessing 66 category A indecent images of a child, 36 category B indecent images of a child, and 33 category C indecent images of a child, between March 1, 2013 and April 5, 2019, and with possession of cannabis on August 28, 2019.

Lown is also charged with five counts of sexual activity with live animals between March 1, 2013 and November 27, 2019. 

Magistrates issued a warrant, not backed for bail, after Lown failed to attend. 

