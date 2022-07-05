23-year-old Felixstowe woman pleads guilty to assault

A Felixstowe woman accused of assault will be sentenced later this month after the probation service has prepared a pre-sentence report.

Twenty-three-year-old Olivia Ryan, of Hall Field, Felixstowe, pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to attempted robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm which were alleged to have taken place on November 10, 2018 and was due to have faced a trial.

However on Tuesday, July 5, she pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to an alternative offence of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Prosecution counsel, Simon Gladwell said her pleas were acceptable and he wouldn’t be seeking a trial on the attempted robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm charges.

Recorder Jeremy Benson agreed to adjourn the case until the week commencing July 25 for a pre-sentence report but warned Ryan that he wasn’t making any promises about the sentence she would receive.